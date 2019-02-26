Grime star Swarmz believes Tottenham can damage Maurizio Sarri’s hopes of keeping his job at Chelsea, while it could be a big evening in the title race with Man City tipped to win but more draw frustration for Liverpool.

Our midweek challenger is grime star and huge Arsenal fan Swarmz, who takes on Marshy.

Cardiff v Everton (Tues, 7.45pm)

Swarmz: 2-2

Marshy: 0-2

Huddersfield v Wolves (Tues, 7.45pm)

Swarmz: 0-0

Marshy: 0-4

Leicester v Brighton (Tues, 7.45pm)

Swarmz: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Newcastle v Burnley (Tues, 8pm)

Swarmz: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Arsenal v Bournemouth (Weds, 7.45pm)

Swarmz: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

Southampton v Fulham (Weds, 7.45pm)

Swarmz: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Chelsea v Tottenham (Weds, 8pm)

Swarmz: 2-3

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (Weds, 8pm)

Swarmz: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Liverpool v Watford (Weds, 8pm)

Swarmz: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester City v West Ham (Weds, 8pm)

Swarmz: 4-0

Marshy: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Swarmz: My parents supported Arsenal, so i just grew up in an Arsenal household so started supporting the team. My favourite memory would be Arsenal winning all their matches and not losing, the invincible season!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Swarmz: Thierry Henry. That is all.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Swarmz: Arsenal are not as good as we once were tbh, we still are good team but they just disappoint me. I’m thinking we can get back into the Champions League this year, and clinch Top 4 hopefully (beat Spurs to it!)

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Swarmz: Oooh, my soft spot for another team would be Barcelona, thats just because of Messi and how good he is as a player, makes me love watching Barcelona play.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Swarmz: I have my track Bally out at the moment, its doing really well, we’ve been in the top 60 in the Official UK Charts for the past 6 weeks or so. My remix is about to come out, and is probably out by the time this interview is released. After the remix is released, i’m just trying to drop more bangers. Get ready to hear that summer banger from me!

Stream Bally on the TEAMtalk playlist