Predictions: Stoke, Chelsea, Man City & Spurs backed

Stoke City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have been backed to win in the Premier League on Boxing Day – join our prediction league to make your tips.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Liverpool fan Louis Berry, whose EP .45 is out on January 22 and features his distinctive, firebrand vocals and no-frills rock ‘n’ roll

Week 18 Predictions

Stoke City v Manchester United: Mark 2-0, Louis 1-0

Aston Villa v West Ham: Mark 1-0, Louis 0-0

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-2, Louis 1-1

Chelsea v Watford: Mark 2-1, Louis 1-0

Liverpool v Leicester City: Mark 1-2, Louis 2-1

Manchester City v Sunderland: Mark 2-0, Louis 2-0

Swansea City v West Brom: Mark 0-0, Louis 1-0

Tottenham v Norwich City: Mark 2-0, Louis 2-1

Newcastle v Everton: Mark 2-1, Louis 1-3

Southampton v Arsenal: Mark 1-3, Louis 2-2

Five from Louis Berry

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Supporting Liverpool comes from my grandad. Favourite memories are obviously Istanbul and seeing players like Suarez, Carragher and Gerrard playing at Anfield

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Carragher, Gerrard, Suarez, Mascherano and Alonso.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I think there is some really good quality in the team, but it needs to be arranged properly and work done on team cohesion. We could do with some new quality players in and offloading some others. We need to aim for a top-four position.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Everton – I know there is a lot of rivalry, but I grew up watching the football with my grandad who was born in 1934 and comes from a time before any bitterness. He brought me up to enjoy seeing both teams do well…but ultimately to swear my allegiance to the Reds.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

I’m currently in the studio writing then I have my own headline tour in January before going to America to record the album.