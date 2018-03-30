Predictions: Shock Man Utd defeat; Spurs to make history at Chelsea

Arsenal fan and Radio 2 A List act Albin Lee Meldau takes our predictions challenge and he is backing Tottenham to win handsomely at Chelsea – but there is no agreement on the clash between Man Utd and Swansea.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around Manchester United fan and 'Sober' singer Tom Grennan took us on.

This week, Albin takes on Marshy. Can you do better?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12.30)

Albin: 1-2

Marshy: 1-3

Brighton v Leicester

Albin: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Swansea

Albin: 3-1

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Huddersfield

Albin: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Bournemouth

Albin: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Brom v Burnley

Albin: 2-1

Marshy:

West Ham v Southampton

Albin: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Everton v Manchester City (5.30pm)

Albin: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Arsenal v Stoke (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Albin: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

Chelsea v Tottenham (Sunday, 4pm)

Albin: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

