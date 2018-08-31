There are disagreements over Man Utd’s fortunes, while Liverpool and Man City are tipped for success in this week’s edition of Predictions.

This time, Derby-based rock band The Struts are our challengers…

Leicester v Liverpool

Struts: 1-2

Oli: 1-3

Brighton v Fulham

Struts: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Struts: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Palace v Southampton

Struts: 3-2

Oli: 3-0

Everton v Huddersfield

Struts: 1-0

Oli: 3-0

West Ham v Wolves

Struts: 2-2

Oli: 2-1

Man City v Newcastle

Struts: 3-1

Oli: 4-0

Cardiff v Arsenal

Struts: 0-6

Oli: 0-2

Burnley v Man Utd

Struts: 1-0

Oli: 0-2

Watford v Spurs

Struts: 2-1

Oli: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

The Struts: As a kid my mum bought me a yellow JVC away Arsenal kit from a car boot sale having no idea which team it was but she knew she’d bagged a bargain at 50p. I remember going to an Arsenal summer school as a kid and we were given the opportunity to travel to Highbury and train at their facilities with Jose Antonio Reyes. Arsenal won the invincibles season and lifted the trophy on my 13th birthday so that was very memorable!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

The Struts: Henry & the invincibles squad for sure. We played some shows for Man City outside their ground a few years ago and I met Patrick Vieira. I turned into a little boy. I was honestly more nervous meeting PV than I was when we met Mick Jagger.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

The Struts: I’m excited to see what Emery can achieve. I think this season will bring a few teething problems but I think overall it’ll be positive and in a season or two we’ll be up there battling for the title again…here’s hoping!!!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

The Struts: I was thrilled to see Brighton reach the prem. My family are from there and I’m excited to see them grow as a club. They’re my FIFA team. They’re bossing it with a very old Ronaldo in the squad.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

The Struts: We’ve just finished up a year on the road with the Foo Fighters and we will be releasing our brand new album very soon! Headlining a USA tour for the rest of the year and hoping to return to the U.K. for lots more fun ASAP!

