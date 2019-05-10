Hot Chip take on the season’s last Predictions Challenge. Band member and huge Liverpool fan, Felix, is, unsurprisingly, tipping an incredible end to the domestic season for the Reds.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, frontman JC from Flawes took our challenge – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time round it’s the turn of Felix from the band, Hot Chip, who takes on Marshy.

Predictions

Brighton v Man City

Felix: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Liverpool v Wolves

Felix: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Arsenal

Felix: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Felix: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Fulham v Newcastle

Felix: 1-2

Marshy: 0-0

Leicester v Chelsea

Felix: 2-1

Marshy: 2-2

Man Utd v Cardiff

Felix: 0-4

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Huddersfield

Felix: 2-0

Marshy: 4-1

Tottenham v Everton

Felix: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v West Ham

Felix: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Felix: I’m a Liverpool fan since the 1988/89 season (the first season I can remember watching). My Granny was a Liverpudlian who moved South when she was young, and she encouraged me to support Liverpool to reconnect with the family roots.

Some of my favourite memories are early days watching matches with her and her idolising John Barnes. Years later I met the rest of my family from Liverpool and it turned out they’re all Evertonians…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Felix: I loved John Barnes very much, and I had a lot of affection for the Redknapp / Fowler / McManaman era, a fun quite crazy team to go with my teenage years! Without question though Steven Gerrard is my biggest hero – I’m roughly the same age as him so I watched him develop as a player as I was growing up. Consistently the best player of his generation and he carried the club for years.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for Sunday?

Felix: Well I’m on an incredible high at the moment since we just beat Barcelona 4-0! It’s hard to think of a better Liverpool team since those amazing teams of the 1980s. Several players are the best in their positions in the world right now and it’s been a while since we’ve been able to say that.

I would also argue that Klopp is up there with Pep as the best manager around. So my hopes are high, even if (as is entirely possible) we end up with no trophies at the end of this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Felix: Tough question! I used to have a certain fondness for London teams like West Ham, Palace and Spurs (never Arsenal though) mainly because I grew up in London and these were the teams I could go and see most often.

Over the years though I’ve seen them beat Liverpool in too many painful circumstances so my attitude now is sod the lot of them!!!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Felix: Lots of exciting stuff – our album ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’, which we’ve been working on for the last few years, is finally being released in June this year.

At the moment the tracks are coming out as singles one by one and it’s been really great seeing the reaction as new music has been put out there – it feels like there is genuine excitement out there. Lots of touring and summer festivals to come… hard work but should a fun time.

Stream Hungry Child on the TEAMtalk playlist