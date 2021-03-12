Tottenham can continue their fine recent form in a seven-goal win at Arsenal, Liverpool’s troubles will continue at Wolves, while this week’s Premier League Predictions says David Moyes will enjoy a sweet return to Manchester United.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is Ben Rooke, frontman of rising rock band Regent. Can the Southampton supporter – whose new track Just a Revolution – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out legendary Travis bass player Dougie Payne took us on. There were some absolute cracking calls too – but also a few stinkers!

Matchday 29

Newcastle v Aston Villa (Friday, 8pm)

Ben: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Leeds v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Kaiser Chiefs' Simon Rix: Marcelo Bielsa is remarkable Kaiser Chiefs bassist and LUFC Supporters Trust President Simon Rix praises the impact of manager Marcelo Bielsa, looks forward to returning to Elland Road and hopes to be playing concerts and gigs this summer.

Ben: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Crystal Palace v West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

Ben: 2-0

Marshy: 1-0

Everton v Burnley (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Ben: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Fulham v Manchester City (Saturday, 8pm)

Ben: 0-4

Marshy: 1-3

Southampton v Brighton (Sunday, 12pm)

Ben: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Leicester v Sheffield United (Sunday, 2pm)

Ben: 4-0

Marshy: 2-1

Arsenal v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Thomas Partey: Arsenal belong in Champions League Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says the club is 'supposed to be' in the Champions League and must take their opportunity to qualify for the competition via this season's Europa League.

Ben: 1-3

Marshy: 3-4

Manchester United v West Ham (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Ben: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

Wolves v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Ben: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Saints and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ben: I have supported Southampton since I was a young lad as it’s where I was born, and have lived my whole life. My favourite moment of being a fan was us being in the Europa league under Ronald Koeman…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Ben: They to be Matt Le tissier, Ricky Lambert, Sadio Mane, James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings.

FA Cup target for Southampton

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Ben: I feel we have a great 1st team, but lack in depth of squad… But if we can finish in the top half of the table and win the FA Cup, that would be a great season considering our recent form!

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Ben: I’d have to say Aston Villa, because I have a lot of friends who support them, and they are a massive club with their history, so good to see them back in the Premier league and doing well…

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Ben: We are releasing our debut album this year along with a tour being booked to support it…. Tracks from the album so far have been played on Radio X, Amazing Radio, BBC, Sirius Xm in America….

Plus features in Earmilk Magazine, All Music in Florida, and Premier’s with Louder than war, Gigslutz, and Happy People Music….

Stream ’Just a Revolution’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Regent are on social media – give them a follow

Twitter

Insta