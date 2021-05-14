Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will just about edge Leicester to FA Cup glory, while this week’s Premier League Predictions is tipping Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham to pick up wins in the race for the European places.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is up and coming rapper Deno. Can the massive Manchester United supporter – whose new single Lingo has just dropped – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out The Velvet Hands’ bass player Sam Hilder took us on. Both had a mixed bag, though Marshy correctly called Chelsea’s win at the Etihad.

Matchday 36

Newcastle v Manchester City (Friday, 8pm)

Deno: 1-3

Marshy: 0-4

Burnley v Leeds United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Deno: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Deno: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v West Ham (Saturday, 8pm)

Deno: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (Sunday, 12pm)

Deno: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Tottenham v Wolves (Sunday, 2.05pm)

Deno: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

West Brom v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Deno: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Everton v Sheffield United (Sunday, 7pm)

Deno: 2-0

Marshy: 1-1

FA Cup final

Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Deno: 3-2

Marshy: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support United and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Deno: So when I was younger my older relatives and friends at school were all supporting Man United, it was just a thing and because of that I literally just jumped on the bandwagon lol, but I actually did build an interest to the team and never really turned my head since.

Friends with Lingard and Rashford

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Deno: Ronaldo of course, Wayne Rooney, gotta throw in my guys Rashford and Lingard and I’d probably say De Gea too cos he’s been there since the jump.

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for what’s left of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Deno: I’m not going to lie I haven’t focused on football too much in recent times so I’m not all the way there in terms of what I think the team can and will do but I got high hopes for the team.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Deno: This one’s funny, it’s actually Arsenal, makes no sense I know, but most my life most of my family members and people I would be around were big Arsenal supporters and the Emirates was like the first stadium I’ve ever been to, so I’d say Arsenal.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Deno: I’ve just dropped my new single Lingo featuring the boy Chunkz and J.I. who’s a young rapper from New York. The track’s been going crazy on TikTok recently and is already on over 2 million views! I’m just about to release my mixtape ‘Boy Meets World’ which is out May 14th and it has features from Craig David, Unknown T, Cadet and more. This ones about to be crazy!

