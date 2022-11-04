Our latest challengers are Triple01s and they think Arsenal will have too much for Chelsea and inflict a second league defeat in a row on Graham Potter’s men, while Liverpool will reignite their season at Tottenham and Manchester United will spoil Unai Emery’s first game in charge of Aston Villa – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Last weekend’s action saw Arsenal return to the top of the table after an emphatic 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, after Manchester City had replaced the Gunners 24 hours earlier when they grabbed a narrow win at Leicester.

There were two massive shocks as Leeds won at Anfield to give Jesse Marsch some welcome relief, while Brighton got revenge on former boss Graham Potter by routing Chelsea on the south coast.

Elsewhere, Tottenham came back from the brink of disaster to sink Bournemouth, while Newcastle continued their fine start to the campaign by thumping Aston Villa.

This weekend’s action kicks off Leeds looking to prove that their Anfield win was no fluke as they host Bournemouth, while Erling Haaland is expected to return as City welcome Fulham to The Etihad.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Wolves host Brentford and Brighton respectively, while the late game sees Everton take on Leicester.

There are some belting games on Sunday as Arsenal head to Chelsea in search of another three points, while United travel to Villa, Southampton host in-form Newcastle and there’s another London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The weekend ends with a crunch clash for Liverpool as they head to Spurs looking to get their top-four hopes back on track.

And while Triple01s see no problems for the top two, they think Jurgen Klopp’s men will get that shot in the arm they need in north London, while there’s another win on the cards for Erik ten Hag’s United. You can check out Triple01s latest track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 15

Leeds v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Triple01s: 2-1

Manchester City v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Triple01s: 4-1

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Triple01s: 1-1

Wolves v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Triple01s: 1-2

Everton v Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Triple01s: 2-2

Chelsea v Arsenal (Sunday, 12pm)

Triple01s: 1-3

Aston Villa v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Triple01s: 1-2

Southampton v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Triple01s: 2-3

West Ham v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Triple01s: 2-2

Tottenham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Triple01s: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Triple01s: As a kid we used to play Celtic vs Rangers in the park, but the boys who played for Celtic didn’t want us in their team so I chose Rangers from there on in.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Triple01s: Ally McCoist, Gazza, Glen Kamara, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Triple01s: So far our music career is going great, but we have a clear vision of where we want to be in the future and hopefully we can achieve that.

