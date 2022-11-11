The final round of games before the World Cup throws up some intriguing contests and UK afrobeats artist Maulo is backing Manchester United to stroll to victory at Fulham, while Liverpool will have too much for Southampton, Tottenham face a tough fight with Leeds and there’s a four-goal classic between Newcastle and Chelsea – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Last weekend’s action saw Arsenal hit back 24 hours after Manchester City had gone top of the table as the Gunners earned a narrow 1-0 win at London rivals Chelsea, while Liverpool boosted their top-four hopes with an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham.

Manchester United were humbled by Aston Villa, who had Unai Emery in charge for the first time, while Leeds came from 3-1 down to stun Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road.

This weekend’s action starts with what should be a routine win for City against Brentford, while Liverpool are expected to see off Saints and there is an intriguing clash between struggling Tottenham and Leeds in north London.

Two late games will show how much Newcastle have improved when they host Chelsea, while table-topping Arsenal head to Wolves.

Sunday’s games feature see two new(ish) managers going head-to-head as Brighton host Aston Villa, while United travel to the capital for a tough test at Fulham.

And while Manchester United fan Maulo see no problems for the top two, he thinks his side will stroll to victory at Craven Cottage and that a mini-classic could be on the cards at St James’ Park. You can check out Maulo’s latest track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 16

Manchester City v Brentford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Maulo: 4-1

Bournemouth v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Maulo: 1-1

Liverpool v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Maulo: 2-0

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Maulo: 0-2

Tottenham v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Maulo: 2-1

West Ham v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Maulo: 2-1

Newcastle v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Maulo: 2-2

Wolves v Arsenal (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Maulo: 1-3

Brighton v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Maulo: 2-0

Fulham v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Maulo: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Maulo: Manchester United. I’ve always loved the number 7, it has always been an iconic number to me. Growing up watching the likes of David Beckham, who was my idol, passing the number down to my favourite player of all time CR7. My favourite memory was watching CR7 belt it down from the halfway line against FC Porto in the champions league. An unbelievable Goal!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Maulo: Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Maulo: I’ve just released my new single with independent record label Tenwest. They’ve been great and the songs also getting a lot good feedback you should check it out when you get a minute or two. It’s called ‘Roll It’. I’m sure you’ll love it.

