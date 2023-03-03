Predictions: Verdict on big Liverpool v Man Utd showdown; Tottenham bounce back; D-Day for Potter as Leeds visit Chelsea

Reading fans Only The Poets take on our Predictions challenge this weekend with the small matter of an always tasty Liverpool v Manchester United clash, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to grab all three points again and it feels like make or break for Graham Potter as Chelsea host a Leeds side scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

City host a Newcastle side that have gone off the boil in recent weeks and could be on a big downer after their Carabao Cup final loss last weekend, while United head to Anfield looking to keep their title challenge alive against a Liverpool team now back in the mix for the top four.

Arsenal host Bournemouth and should have no problems against the Cherries at the Emirates, while the old-school clash between Chelsea and Leeds has plenty riding on it for differing reasons.

Tottenham also head to Wolves looking to bounce back from their disastrous FA Cup exit in midweek, while struggling Southampton host Leicester in the Saturday late game before the focus switches to Sunday.

Sean Dyche will be looking for Everton to recover from their mauling at Arsenal when they head to Forest before the big game at Anfield. The long weekend rounds off on Monday night as Brentford host Fulham.

And our latest challenger Only The Poets cannot pick a winner on Merseyside, while there’s stalemate at The Bridge and a narrow victory for Spurs at Molineux. You can check the latest Only The Poets track right here.

Premier League – Matchday 25

Manchester City v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Only The Poets: 2-0

Arsenal v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Only The Poets: 3-1

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Only The Poets: 1-1

Brighton v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Only The Poets: 2-1

Chelsea v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Only The Poets: 0-0

Wolves v Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

Only The Poets: 0-1

Southampton v Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Only The Poets: 1-1

Nottingham Forest v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Only The Poets: 1-1

Liverpool v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Only The Poets: 1-1

Brentford v Fulham (Monday, 8pm)

Only The Poets: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Only The Poets: Home is really important to me and I used to go to Reading games from such a young age. Reading FC has been part of my life for as long as I can remember!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Only The Poets: Dave Kitson, Kevin Doyle, Graeme Murty, Adam Le Fondre, Stephen Hunt.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Only The Poets: We’re currently on tour supporting Lewis Capaldi around Europe which has been amazing. Working on lots of new music in between touring so we’re really busy which is great and really exciting!

