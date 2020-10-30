Liverpool’s incredibe Anfield record will finally come to an end with West Ham claiming a shock win, while this week’s Premier League Predictions expect Man Utd to beat Arsenal and wins for Tottenham and Leeds.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger Majestic. Can the Tottenham supporter – whose latest single ‘Me & U’ featuring Kelsey is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, Rich from the band All We Are took us on. The pair did pretty well and made some decent calls between them.

Matchday 7

Wolves v Crystal Palace (Friday, 8pm)

Majestic: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

Sheffield Utd v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Majestic: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Burnley v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Majestic: 1-1

Marshy: 0-3

Liverpool v West Ham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Majestic: 3-0

Marshy: 2-3

Aston Villa v Southampton (Sunday, 12pm)

Majestic: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Majestic: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

Man Utd v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Majestic: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

Tottenham v Brighton (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Majestic: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Fulham v West Brom (Monday, 5.30pm)

Majestic: 0-2

Marshy: 0-0

Leeds v Leicester (Monday, 8pm)

Majestic: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Tottenham and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Majestic: My Dad was a big Spurs fan so I literally had no other option as in supporting another team! For me the Champions League semi-final is my favourite memory thus far.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Majestic: Literally answered this yesterday on my ‘Same Old Spurs’ podcast ! Teddy Sheringham, Darren Anderton, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Dimitar Betbatov

Excitement over Bale, Kane, Son

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Majestic: Our squad has a lot of depth! I’m excited to see Bale, Son and Kane as a front three at some point!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Majestic: No other teams for me! Hahaha

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Majestic: Got my new single ‘Me & U’ featuring Kelsey out now on MINISTRY Of SOUND! It’s out now! Also, check out my KISS FM radio shows as well!

