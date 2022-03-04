Predictions: Winning start for Marsch at Leeds; Liverpool edge classic; Man City win derby

Leeds will get a winning start under new boss Jesse Marsch, Liverpool will edge a classic against West Ham, while this week’s Premier League Predictions sees Manchester derby glory for City against United and a Tottenham win over Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 28

Leicester v Leeds (Saturday, 12.30)

David: 2-3

Rob: 2-1

Aston Villa v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Rob: 2-2

Burnley v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

David: 0-1

Rob: 1-1

Newcastle v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

David: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Norwich v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

David: 0-0

Rob: 1-1

Wolves v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

David: 1-0

Rob: 2-0

Liverpool v West Ham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

David: 3-1

Rob: 3-2

Watford v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

David: 1-3

Rob: 2-1

Manchester City v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

David: 2-1

Rob: 3-1

Tottenham v Everton (Monday, 8pm)

David: 3-0

Rob: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

David: My Dad is a huge Chelsea fan, so my brother and I were born into it. My parents used to take us to the Bridge and the fans would pass us over their heads down to the front so we could see better. I think the first match I can just about remember is losing 4-1 to Graham Taylor’s Watford…….

Favourite memories – a lot to choose from, it’s been pretty good for a longtime Chelsea fan over the last ten years.

Drogba’s 88th-minute equaliser and winning penalty to secure the Champions League will always be burned into memory. I remember being in the pub with my mates and it absolutely went off, pints flying everywhere. I’ll also never forget when we won the league for the first time in 50 years, my Dad couldn’t watch because he gets too nervous during games and he ran into the shed (the one in the garden) where he has a little Chelsea shrine set up. He was peeking through the window to see our faces watching the game.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

David: Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Kerry Dixon, Pat Nevin, John Terry.

Striker problems for Tuchel

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

David: I really like Tuchel and I think Chelsea are doing well, but not as good as they could/should be. We’re still getting the results when needed, but it’s not always comfortable to watch.

I think we’ve got a real problem with strikers and scoring goals again. Lukaku having only seven touches in the game against Palace the other day was embarrassing.

Finishing top four is obviously a priority and we’re still doing well in the Champions League so another win of that would be amazing, but I think there are certain other teams that will be too tough to beat this year.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

David: For me it would be Brentford. Before they made it into the Premier League at least!

They’re my most local team and I’ve been to see them loads with my mate who’s a season ticket holder. Plus we did a gig at Griffin Park years ago which was a lot of fun, it was a great little ground, but the new stadium makes sense and it still has the same atmosphere.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

David: Things are picking up again now after all the problems with COVID. We went back into the studio and recorded a new album last year, which we’ll be releasing in the summer.

Our latest single ‘Lost My Job/Time is Right’ is out on Friday and we’re currently booking gigs to support it with a big album launch show getting finalised at the moment – keep an eye on our website for more news and upcoming dates.

