Predictions: Wins for Liverpool, Chelsea; tough tests for Man Utd and Spurs

Liverpool and Chelsea are tipped for success, but there are mixed opinions over Man Utd and Spurs’ fixtures in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Man City fan and lead man of The Wanted Max George took on TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time Nathan Dawe – a rising UK DJ and producer and Aston Villa fan – takes on Oli…

Cardiff v Newcastle (Sat, 12.30pm)

Nathan: 1-2

Oli: 1-1

Everton v Southampton

Nathan: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Leicester v Wolves

Nathan: 1-4

Oli: 2-1

Spurs v Fulham

Nathan: 1-1

Oli: 3-1

West Ham v Bournemouth

Nathan: 2-0

Oli: 2-2

Chelsea v Arsenal (Sat, 5.30pm)

Nathan: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Burnley v Watford (Sun, 1.30pm)

Nathan: 0-0

Oli: 2-1

Man City v Huddersfield (Sun, 1.30pm)

Nathan: 4-1

Oli: 4-0

Brighton v Man Utd (Sun, 4pm)

Nathan: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Palace v Liverpool (Mon, 8pm)

Nathan: 0-3

Oli: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club (Aston Villa) and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Nathan: Ever since I was little my dad has taken me to the villa games. My whole family supports villa so it was installed into me since birth. My favourite memory would probably be the fa cup semi final win over Liverpool at Wembley a few years ago. Jack Grealish was on fire that day.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Nathan: For me it would have to be John Carew, Gareth Barry & Olof Mellberg.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Nathan: After the heartbreak from the play off final last year, I wasn’t optimistic, however, Steve Bruce has managed to somehow keep the majority of the squad together, and I’m quietly confident of another play off campaign.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Nathan: mine would be Burton Albion as it’s my home town so it’s always nice to see them doing well, and they’ve done just that in recent years!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Nathan: I have just released my debut single Cheatin’ which is out now and available to download / stream from iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music & Deezer!

Stream new single Cheatin’ on the TEAMtalk playlist!