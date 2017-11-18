Predictions: Man Utd, City to win; derby stroll for Tottenham

Y.O.U.N.G frontman Chez is the latest to take on our Predictions challenge – and he fancies wins for Spurs, Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd – but Liverpool to lose more ground.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Shed Seven duo Rick Witter and Joe Johnson took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Y.O.U.N.G frontman Chez – a former Man City academy player and Man Utd fan – who lock horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 12

Arsenal v Tottenham (12.30)

Chez: 0-2

Marshy: 1-3

Bournemouth v Huddersfield

Chez: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Swansea

Chez: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

Crystal Palace v Everton

Chez: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Leicester v Manchester City

Chez: 1-4

Marshy: 0-2

Liverpool v Southampton

Chez: 1-2

Marshy: 3-0

West Brom v Chelsea

Chez: 0-1

Marshy: 0-2

Manchester United v Newcastle (5.30pm)

Chez: 2-0

Marshy: 1-1

Watford v West Ham (Sunday, 4pm)

Chez: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v Stoke (Monday, 8pm)

Chez: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chez Davis, life with Y.O.U.N.G and his passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Chez: My dad is a massive red and so was my grandad !!! It’s kind of in the “Davis Family” 😂 I loved Paul Scholes’ screamer against Barcelona and Wayne Rooney’s overhead against City – great moments!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Chez: David Beckham for me or maybe the man [Ruud] van Nistelrooy.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Chez: Yeah the team’s getting there this year definitely, I think we still need a quality left-back (editor’s note – see this, Chez!) and another top central defender !!! Buttt Massive improvement on the last couple of years !! I’d be happy for 2nd and some champions league success … next years prem title will be ours

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Chez: My soft spot is for our blue neighbours … I used to actually play for them at academy level before switching over to Burnley …but then music always pulled me back in somehow 😂

Listen to Y.O.U.N.G’s new single ‘Exposure’ on the TEAMtalk playlist