Predictions: Liverpool-Spurs in classic; easy street for Man Utd

New Skint Records signing CHANEY takes on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and forecasts more woe for Arsenal and an Anfield thriller between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

In midweek, Scottish rock band The Fratellis took on TEAMtalk’s Marshy – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Swindon fan CHANEY who takes on our challenge.

Burnley v Man City

CHANEY: 0-3

Marshy: 1-3

Bournemouth v Stoke

CHANEY: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v West Ham

CHANEY: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Swansea

CHANEY 2-0

Marshy 2-1

Man Utd v Huddersfield

CHANEY 3-1

Marshy: 4-0

West Brom v Southampton

CHANEY: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Arsenal v Everton​

CHANEY: 1-3

Marshy: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

CHANEY: 3-2

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Tottenham

CHANEY: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v Chelsea

CHANEY: 2-4

Marshy: 1-3

CHANEY on life as a Swindon fan and the release of new single Let U Know…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

CHANEY: As Swindon is my hometown, and being born and bred here – it wasn’t too much of a decision being the first team I support! The Play-Off Semi-Final against Sheffield was exciting for Swindon, winning that and frantically all piling in for a pitch invasion was a great moment to always remember. (But not so much the actual final at Wembley – some argue that was my first and last time as an actual Swindon supporter).

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

CHANEY: Simon Ferry was a personal hero at Swindon as he was a real local face you’d see out & about – wicked player, and a fan of good music too. I’m also half-Italian so I should also say Paolo Di Canio!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

CHANEY: I think the current team is solid – and it would be great to see Swindon at top of the League, and hopefully back in League 1 in time.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

CHANEY: Chelsea! I don’t follow the Prem very religiously, but my family always liked Chelsea ever since I was little.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

CHANEY: My new single “Let U Know” has just been released – and as a first thing to go out, it’s been a crazy response so far.

‘Let U Know’ is part of the EP that I’ll be releasing this year! Except for writing and producing more music, I’m gradually expanding my club night #SaveSwindon – and also going to be playing some more live sets this year so expect big things.

Listen to his new single on the TEAMtalk playlist