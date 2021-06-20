Levy stance sees preferred club back off as Kane faces missing out on exit

Harry Kane’s hopes of signing for Manchester City have been dealt a blow with the Premier League champions keen to avoid a summer-long transfer saga.

Kane has made it clear that he wishes to leave Tottenham in the coming months. That’s after Spurs endured another disappointing season, finishing seventh in the table and without a trophy once again. And with Kane determined to win major honours, he feels a move elsewhere is his best bet.

A whole host of clubs from across Europe have been linked. That includes Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, Manchester City are seen as favourites for his signature. The Citizens are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, while there are few clubs who offer Kane a better chance of silverware.

Indeed, it is a move that would suit all parties perfectly. However, new developments mean City may look elsewhere for a new striker.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is now ‘determined’ to hold on to the England captain.

Previously, it was understood that Levy had a gentleman’s agreement with Kane that would allow him to leave. But he appears to have changed his stance recently.

Just last week, he insisted that he will put the club’s needs ahead of Kane’s wishes. Those comments cast some doubt over any potential transfer.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool in for Sweden forward, Chelsea's verbal agreement with full-back and Wolves chasing ex-Atletico striker Jurgen Klopp is monitoring a 17-goal Swedish international, Chelsea have a verbal agreement with one of the world's most exciting full-backs and Wolves toying with approaching free agent, all in today's transfer chatter.

And that seems to have deterred City, who want to get their business done well before the end of the window. But with Levy making things far from straightforward, it is unlikely they will get a deal for Kane wrapped up any time soon.

Therefore, the Etihad outfit may choose to move on to other targets. The likes of Erling Haaland and Andre Silva are just two being tipped as successors for Aguero.

Transfer talk distracting Kane

While speculation over his future swirls, Kane is also trying to focus on England’s Euros campaign.

But he has been underwhelming in both of the Three Lions’ games so far, failing to register a shot on target. He has received plenty of criticism for his displays, with some suggesting he looks unfit.

ITV pundit Roy Keane is one of those to have had a say, and he believes Kane has been impacted by the transfer chat.

“Before the competition, there was all the talk of him might be leaving Spurs. Maybe he’s been distracted by that because that can be an energy zapper,” Keane said.

“If you thinking you’re moving clubs or if you’re in talks with other clubs, that’s not helpful.”

READ MORE: Fabio Paratici is involved in a tussle with Tottenham chiefs over who to appoint as manager.