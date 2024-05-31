Three Prem stars could be on the move this summer

A Premier League star has put Liverpool and Newcastle United on red alert by speaking about a big summer move, a Manchester City outcast has incredibly offered his services to a European heavyweight, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Bayern Munich chasing a Crystal Palace ace.

FORWARD EYES SWITCH TO LIVERPOOL OR NEWCASTLE

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has teed up a transfer to either Liverpool or Newcastle by making a huge claim about his future.

Mbeumo has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League since gaining promotion to the top flight with Brentford in 2021.

The right winger, who has also proven his ability to shine at centre-forward, managed nine goals and eight assists last term as he thrived alongside striker Ivan Toney.

Toney missed a large chunk of the current campaign due to a betting ban, but this saw Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa step up and replace his attacking influence.

Mbeumo notched a further nine goals and six assists in 27 games, and his record would have been even better if he had not missed several months due to an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old is now back to full fitness, while Toney has returned from his betting ban. However, it seems unlikely that the pair will continue operating together next season.

Toney has been linked with Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur, while Mbeumo has now talked up the possibility of joining a ‘big club’ so he can play in European competitions.

“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs,” he said in an interview with French media.

Liverpool transfers: Bryan Mbeumo gunning for move

“It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see.”

L’Equipe report that Liverpool and Newcastle are the main clubs vying to sign Mbeumo from Brentford. This backs up speculation from February that Liverpool have identified the France-born Cameroon international as a surprise replacement for Mo Salah.

If Mbeumo had the choice between joining Newcastle or Liverpool, then he would likely opt for the latter. While Liverpool can offer Mbeumo Champions League football, Newcastle will not play in Europe next season after Man Utd’s FA Cup victory saw them ruin the Magpies’ hopes of playing in the Europa Conference League.

How much Liverpool or Newcastle will have to pay for Mbeumo has yet to emerge, although Brentford look set to make a big profit.

After signing the 14-cap international for just €6.5m in 2019, he is now worth upwards of €40m (£34m).

Given the fact Brentford previously quoted Arsenal at a whopping £80m for Toney, it would not be a surprise if they demanded £40-50m for Mbeumo, should Liverpool and Newcastle come calling this summer.

BAYERN PLAN SHOCK CRYSTAL PALACE RAID

Bayern Munich, now managed by ex-Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, are monitoring Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton ahead of a surprise swoop for the midfielder. (Bild)

Lethal striker Santiago Gimenez looks destined to leave Feyenoord this summer and Tottenham would love to make him Ange Postecoglou’s new No 9. (TV Azteca)

Martin Zubimendi has told Arsenal he would rather join Barcelona or Real Madrid, forcing the Gunners to switch their attention to Man Utd-linked Joao Neves. (various)

Juventus have set their sights on Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz in case they lose Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jose Mourinho has agreed a two-year contract to become the new manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce. (various)

MAN CITY LINKED WITH REAL MADRID ACE

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo could join Man City in the summer as his starting spot will come under threat from Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. Rodrygo has already called City the best team in the world. (Marca)

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko has refused to end talk of a move to Liverpool after registering 14 goals and 14 assists this term. (HBVL)

However, Liverpool could be left disappointed in another pursuit as defensive target Piero Hincapie is eyeing a transfer to Atletico Madrid. (AS)

Chelsea have leapfrogged Man Utd and City in the race for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa by making the first approach to his entourage. (various)

Lyon and Marseille are keen on signing free agent Anthony Martial following his departure from Man Utd. (Sky Sports)

KALVIN PHILLIPS ATTEMPTS INCREDIBLE MOVE

City flop Kalvin Phillips has ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona in a bizarre twist, and the Spanish giants are now weighing up a cut-price move for him. (Sport)

Ex-Spurs ace Rafael van der Vaart has suggested new Liverpool boss Arne Slot should transform Ryan Gravenberch from a No 8 to a No 6. (Voetbal International)

Bayern have been tipped to rescue Oleksandr Zinchenko, who could be replaced at Arsenal when the transfer window opens. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton defender Igor is on AC Milan’s radar as they prepare for the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle must increase their €40m (£34m) bid to €50m (£43m) to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson before Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham. (Calciomercato)