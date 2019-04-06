Prem boss gives Arsenal hope over summer move for winger

Eddie Howe has hinted that Arsenal target Ryan Fraser could leave Bournemouth by admitting there are no guarantees he will sign a new deal.

Assist-king Fraser, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has emerged as a surprise target for Gunners boss Unai Emery after enjoying an excellent campaign at The Vitality Stadium.

Howe said about the 25-year-old Scotland winger: “We have spoken to Ryan and his representatives about his contract. It is one where we will see what happens.

“There is no doubting Ryan’s quality and how highly we think of him. He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let’s wait and see.

“Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it’s not the time to talk about speculation. Who knows in the summer? It is that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players.”

