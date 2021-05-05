Prem boss wants Tottenham manager target to have ‘fun’ and reject Spurs

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers will have more “fun” by rejecting potential advances from Tottenham.

Rodgers has reportedly emerged as a target for Spurs in their hunt to replace Jose Mourinho. The Northern Irishman has enjoyed his time with Leicester to date, but better times could yet be on the horizon. Indeed, the Foxes are well-placed to go one better than last season by qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Leicester sat in the Premier League’s top four for most of last season, but dropped out on the final day with defeat to Manchester United and Chelsea’s win over Wolves.

However, Rodgers’ men sit third, five points ahead of fifth with four games to go and will contest this season’s FA Cup final with Chelsea. Nevertheless, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly earmarked the manager as a candidate.

According to Saints boss Hasenhuttl, though, his counterpart will be better off staying in the East Midlands.

“I don’t know what he is thinking but in his position, it is not about the money anymore,” the Austrian told Hampshire Live.

“It is more about having fun in your job and at this moment he definitely enjoys his job at Leicester.

“He has everything he wants. He is successful with a very strong side and they are maybe part of the Champions League next season.”

Brendan Rodgers' delight as Leicester City reach final Brendan Rodgers says he's delighted that the club have reached their first FA Cup final since 1969, and has his sights set on lifting the trophy.

As well as their potential Champions League finish, Leicester have their key stars tied down to long-term contracts.

English trio James Justin, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes’ terms all expire in 2024. Meanwhile, centre-back Wesley Fofana only signed last summer and striker Kelechi Iheanacho recently signed an extension.

Rodgers plays down Tottenham speculation

As well as his players, Rodgers himself has a contract until 2025 and, consequently, he last month played down the links with a move to north London.

He said: “It’s football, there is always speculation around, every job which comes up there will always be different managers speculated to go in.

“Tottenham is a fantastic club, it’s a huge club but my focus is here. I’m at a world-class training facility, the project we’re in here we still want to develop and have a lot of work to do.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“I have a great connection with the players, the board and we have plans to keep progressing.

“While I have the energy, the happiness and see that challenge continuing I’m very happy to be here. You can’t stop gossip but I don’t think about it.”

Recent reports suggest that Spurs chief Levy is making a ‘behind-the-scenes’ move for another Premier League boss.

READ MORE: Levy plots secret Tottenham manager swoop, with major hurdle cleared