Prem duo chase Loic Remy as Chelsea tell striker he can leave

Southampton are reportedly leading Everton in the race to sign unwanted Chelsea striker Loic Remy.

The Frenchman has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge this summer after falling way down their pecking order and spent a frustrating spell with Crystal Palace last season, with a serious knee injury ending his spell just two weeks after his arrival.

According to reports, Remy has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer, with Marseille also among his suitors.

Chelsea forked out £10million to sign the striker from QPR back in 2014, but injuries and limited opportunities have restricted him to just 32 top-flight matches in his three years at the club.

Having been told he can Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking for around £7.5million for Remy, who despite now being 30, is not short of suitors.