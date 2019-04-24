Prem duo rocked as Atalanta slap €50m price tag on strike target

Newcastle and West Ham have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata.

The Colombian striker is enjoying his most prolific season to date, with 21 goals in 32 Serie A games, and has attracted the attention of a number of clubs across Europe.

The Premier League duo are among those linked, with both sides ready to freshen up their attacking lines.

And according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Atalanta are starting to come to terms with the idea of selling. However, they want €50m for the 28-year-old, which would prove a massive stumbling block for both the Magpies and the Hammers.

The two clubs could still meet Atalanta’s demands by including a player in a swap deal, or by paying the sum in installments over the next few seasons.

Fellow Serie A side Inter Milan are also interested in Zapata as they prepare for life after Mauro Icardi, but only if they can’t get Edin Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku.