On-fire Prem forward told he’s perfect for Man Utd but not yet ready for title-challenging trio

Manchester United have been urged to bolster their forward line in January with a move for in-form Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who is not yet ready to sign for Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal.

The Red Devils added to their attacking ranks with the addition of Bologna frontman Joshua Zirkzee over the summer but the Netherlands international has struggled to make much of an impact so far.

Rasmus Hojlund has at least been able to contribute in recent weeks after a continuous battle with injuries, but doubts over his fitness remain and that has led a former United star to call on the club to turn to Mbeumo.

Mikael Silvestre has been impressed with how the 25-year-old has stepped into Ivan Toney’s shoes at Brentford, as was evidenced again during Saturday’s incredible win over Ipswich.

The Cameroon international scored two more goals in that a 4-3 win to take his tally to the season to eight and Silvestre is certain the versatile attacker would be a shrewd addition at Old Trafford.

“What Bryan Mbeumo has been doing for Brentford is a credit to him because things were never going to be easy when it came to replacing the goals of Ivan Toney,” he told Norske Bettingsider.

“I do think that top clubs like Manchester United should be keeping a close eye on his progress this season, it’s a big time in his career at the age of 25 to see if he can make that step up.

“I think it’s a decisive season for him personally and I think he’d have the character to be a success at Old Trafford. I can’t see him going to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City yet, but he is full of confidence.”

Clock ticking on Mbeumo’s time at Brentford

Mbeumo’s double made it eight in nine matches and Frank talked up the ‘impressive’ forward.

When asked if Mbeumo should be considered one of the league’s best, Frank added: “I hope they do that. How many goals is it now, eight in nine games? That’s hugely impressive from a winger in a team in the middle of the Premier League, that’s not normal.”

Speaking recently about Mbeumo’s future at the club, Frank admitted it will be difficult for Brentford to keep him if he keeps performing at this level.

Frank told LondonWorld: “He has added another layer this year. plus he’s still created chances, opportunities and he’s working so hard for the team.

“For me, he’s a top player. I am convinced one day he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was a bigger club.

“He’s very happy here. Some maybe need to leave us some day, but a lot are very happy because we have a top, top environment. We’re good people, staff, players and we push each other.

“What I’ve learned in football, for any player, in a way the sky’s the limit. It’s always up to the player first but it’s up to us to maximise the potential. My biggest task in the club is to maximise potential and who knows I think Bryan has got a fantastic package.”

Manchester United and Liverpool have been given a boost in their pursuit of one of the Bundesliga’s outstanding young defenders, despite the player having just signed a new contract with his club.

The Premier League rivals – along with Real Madrid and Chelsea – have long been credited with a firm interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

And now, according to Sky Germany, Lukeba’s release clause has been adjusted in a way that could open up a move to one of his Premier League suitors in the near future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are determined to sign a Sunderland midfielder ‘with or without’ Erik ten Hag’s input amid renewed speculation the Dutchman will be sacked.

According to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Man Utd hope to double down on their youthful recruitment drive by signing Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg.

