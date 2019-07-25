Prem giants alerted as Barcelona consider mass cull to raise €250m

A number of Premier League sides will be alerted by reports that Barcelona are plotting a mass cull in order to raise transfer funds.

Barcelona have already spent big on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Neto as they look to defend their LaLiga title next season, while Andre Gomes, Jasper Cillessen and Denis Suarez have all left the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants continue to be linked with a move to bring Neymar back from PSG, despite the fact that the Parisians are not budging on their £200m valuation.

According to a report from ESPN FC, Barca are hoping that they could raise £134m by selling Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Rafinha.

Meanwhile, they go on to state that offers for Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal will be listened to as Ernesto Valverde looks to streamline his squad ahead of a new campaign, and a total of €250m could be raised.

Rakitic, 31, has admitted that he is intending to stay in Catalonia, but tempered it be saying he is also ready to consider offers should any suitable bids come in for him this summer

The Croatia midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, while Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in him.

In May, according to Don Balon, Liverpool had opened talks with Barcelona over a surprise deal for Rakitic, but more recently reports have claimed United are lining up Rakitic to replace Ander Herrera.

Coutinho meanwhile has been linked with numerous transfers this summer with Manchester United and PSG seemingly among his suitors – as well as former club Liverpool – though Jurgen Klopp did play down interest.

Arsenal and Spurs have both been tipped to make a move for Malcom, while Man City, United and Arsenal have all been linked with Umtiti.

