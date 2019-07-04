Prem giants eye Liverpool, Man Utd linked starlet to replace £123m duo

Manchester City have joined a number of clubs who are interested in Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo, a report claims.

A number of clubs have already been linked with a move for the Spain U21 international so far this summer following his performances for Spain U21s during the European Championships.

Olmo scored what proved to be the winning goal as Spain’s Under-21s defeated Germany in the final of the European Under-21 Championship over the weekend.

The former La Masia graduate scored three goals during the tournament and was named man of the match in the final and his agent has admitted there will now be “serious talks” about his future.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all been credited with interest, but it has also been stated that Mancheser United are leading the way to sign the 21-year-old, having submitted a firm €40m approach to his club.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that City are one of a number of clubs monitoring Olmo ahead of a potential summer swoop.

They claim that Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid and Barcelona – as well as United – are willing to pay the €25million that Dinamo Zagreb requests for him.

The report states that Leroy Sane (linked with an €80m move to Bayern) and Riyad Mahrez have been told they can leave the Etihad Stadium because they are unhappy behind Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in the pecking order.

The gap that would result is one that Olmo could apparently ‘fill perfectly’ and the Spanish-speaking Aymeric Laporte, David Silva, Rodrigo Hernandez and Nicolas Otamendi are listed as names who could help him settle.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!