Prem move looks unlikely for Marco Verratti, agent reveals

Marco Verratti’s agent has cast doubts on his client ever moving to the Premier League after discussing the player’s future plans.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea both known admirers of the Italy star.

However, Verratti’s agent has as good as admitted that a move to the Premier League looks unlikely for the player after admitting he would only consider two clubs were he ever to leave PSG.

“Juventus are interested in signing him, that’s no secret,” Donato Di Campli told Tuttosport. He could be the [Gonzalo] Higuain of next summer’s transfer window [record Serie A signing].

“That said, [Carlo] Ancelotti will still be in charge of Bayern Munich next season and if there is a chance to bring him to Bayern…”

However, Di Campli was keen to stress Verratti is in no hurry to leave PSG where he has ambitions to win the Champions League, and also insists it would take a huge package to tempt them to sell.

“Making offers to PSG is never easy because they need no money and Verratti has no price. Persuading them will be not be easy,” he concluded.

Verratti isn’t the first PSG player to be linked with a move to the Premier League today. His team-mate Lucas Moura has been linked with Liverpool as part of a potential swoop for Reds favourite Philippe Coutinho.