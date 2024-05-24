Prem outfit ‘laughing’ at Arsenal as breathtaking £180m offer is only way superstar talks begin

Newcastle will only pick up the phone to a £180million offer for Alexander Isak

Newcastle are reportedly ‘laughing’ at the belief that Arsenal target Alexander Isak could be signed for £90million, as it would take double that for them even ‘pick up the phone’.

Isak has become one of the most in-demand forwards in the Premier League after his exploits this season. He notched 10 league goals in his debut season, in which he was only able to play 22 games.

This term, he proved that he’s one of the best in England, netting 21 goals – the third-most of anybody in the Premier League.

Following on from that, some huge sides are in the mix for the superstar.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the big-six sides to have been linked, with comparisons to former stars of each side helping matters.

Many see Isak as a similar player to Gunners legend Thierry Henry, while Robbie Fowler has likened the Swede to former Red Sadio Mane, and feels signing him would end the “headache” of not having the Senegalese forward anymore.

The former are the side that seemingly have the most legitimate interest in signing the Newcastle forward, given that they are crying out for a quality central striker after Gabriel Jesus’ recent performances.

It has been suggested that the Magpies could entertain offers for Isak that are in the region of £80-100million.

Newcastle ‘laughing’ at measly Isak fee rumours

However, according to the Telegraph, there’s no way they’ll allow him to move for that much.

Indeed, it’s said they ‘have laughed’ at claims that £90million could be enough to snare the striker.

Their message has been consistent throughout the rumours of an exit, and the report suggests that remains the same now – Isak is not for sale.

As such, it would take an enormous offer for Newcastle to even consider letting him go.

Arsenal must pay £180million

The report suggests that double the £90million fee – £180million – is the only way the Magpies would even ‘pick up the phone and discuss’ a sale.

And while Arsenal admire the striker, unless he ‘tries to force’ a move, he will simply not be leaving.

It’s unclear if they’ll try anyway, but efforts from the north Londoners to snare Isak seem redundant.

They do have other options such as Benjamin Sesko, and the latest reports on his decision suggest he’ll be a better option for the club.

