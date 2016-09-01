Prem pair failed in bid to snare Rakitic from Barcelona – report

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reported to have had bids, believed to be £30million, accepted for Ivan Rakitic over the summer transfer window.

Reports in the Spanish press claim the Premier League pair both had their offers accepted by the Spanish champions, but saw their efforts to sign him fail after the Croatian midfielder opted to stay in Catalonia.

Mundo Deportivo claim both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho identified the former Sevilla star as a possible summer addition, with United instead signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chelsea opting to keep Oscar, who had been linked with a move to Italy.

The report claims Juventus were also keen on a move for the player, but again, the 28-year-old opted against a move away from the Nou Camp.

A cryptic message from Rakitic’s agent back in July, in which he posted on Twitter, “it’s time to go” had led some to believe that the midfielder was ready to try his luck in England.

Creo que es hora de irse… — ⚽️ M.S ⚽️ (@MiquelSors) July 22, 2016

Rakitic has been virtually an ever-present in the Barcelona midfield since signing from Sevilla in the summer of 2014, having made 112 appearances in all competitions, but after a heavy summer of investment at the club, the player faces a fight for his first-team place.