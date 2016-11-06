Prem pair linked with moves for frozen-out Man Utd duo

A pair of Manchester United midfielders could see their frustrating seasons at Old Trafford come to an end in January amid reports a pair of Premier League rivals are to move for the duo.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, who this week returned to training with the first-team squad at Manchester United, is widely expected to leave Old Trafford in January, having been linked with a move to MLS.

However, the Daily Star on Sunday reckons the player is a target for Everton boss Ronald Koeman and could be tempted by either a loan move to Goodison, or a short-term free transfer.

The latter could happen should United opt to pay off the German, which could cost the club up to £10million.

The report claims Koeman is looking to strengthen his midfield with the out-of-favour James McCarthy injured and Gareth Barry now 35.

However, any move to Goodison would likely be a temporary measure only with the player widely expected to move to America at the end of the season.

The player’s treatment by Jose Mourinho has drawn widespread criticism, with the midfielder consistently urged to quit the club.

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bild: “My wish for him is that he finds a solution once the transfer window opens in January.

“It’s difficult to manage a generation change but, nevertheless, you have to do it with tact.

Schneiderlin link

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are being linked with an ambitious January bid for France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to reports in the Sunday Mirror.

The 26-year-old midfielder is only a third of the way into a four-year deal at United, but has played just five minutes of Premier League football this season under new boss Mourinho – and they were in their August season opener against Bournemouth.

Schneiderlin, hauled off at half-time in Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Fenerbahce in Istanbul, played under Alan Pardew in 2009-10 when Southampton were a League One club and the Eagles boss remains a fan.

Tottenham had an August move for the player blocked and manager Mauricio Pochettino is sure to retain an interest, having also worked with the Frenchman at St Mary’s.

Schneiderlin cost £25million, but a fee of half that amount could persuade United to do business as Mourinho is keen to shed several players from his squad.