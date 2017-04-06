Prem pair ‘make contact’ with Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez has been in contact with two Premier League bosses, while PSG and Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign the Chilean.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have reportedly been in touch with Sanchez over a possible transfer, according to a television show in Chile, El Show de Prensafutbol.

However, the Manchester duo will face competition from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, who are both extremely keen on securing the 28-year-old.

Antonio Conte has reportedly made Sanchez a priority signing and Unai Emery’s PSG have long tracked the forward and have held a series of discussions with his representatives, the Telegraph claim.

The Ligue 1 club are keen to add experience to their young side in the summer and Sanchez is seen as an ideal addition to their forward line.

The Chile international has just one year of his Arsenal contract remaining at the end of the season and it is understood that he is keen on a move away from the Emirates this summer.

However, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is unwilling to sell his star man and is prepared to let his contract run down.

Speaking about the situation, the Frenchman said: “He has a one and a half year contract.

“I don’t see what suddenly that debate is about.

“We are professional football people, our job is to perform as long as we are somewhere.

“When I sign a contract, I commit until the last day of my contract. That is what it is to be professional.

“I don’t understand this anxiety, one and a half years before the end of a contract. It’s absolutely denying what a professional guy is about.”