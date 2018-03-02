Prem Predictions: Liverpool, Spurs to cruise; more Arsenal woe

Peace guitarist Douglas Castle is the latest to take our predictions challenge – and there’s no agreement on matches involving Chelsea and Arsenal, though Liverpool and Spurs should win big.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around, former Supergrass drummer and singer-songwriter Danny Goffey took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

Now, Peace guitarist Douglas Castle takes on Marshy… Can you do better…?

Burnley v Everton (12.30pm)

Douglas: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Bournmeouth

Douglas: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Stoke

Douglas: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Swansea v West Ham

Douglas: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Spurs v Huddersfield

Douglas: 3-0

Marshy: 4-0

Watford v West Brom

Douglas: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Newcastle Utd (5.30pm)

Douglas: 3-1

Marshy: 4-1

Brighton v Arsenal (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Douglas: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Man City v Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm)

Douglas: 3-1

Marshy: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (Monday, 8pm)

Douglas: 0-2

Marshy: 0-1

Douglas, his love for Aston Villa, and life with the band Peace

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Douglas: I think like most people you don’t really remember when you started to support a team, you just always did. My Dad and Granddad were Villa fans so don’t think there was much choice. Some of my initial memories were being top at Christmas in 98/99 season, so you could say it’s been all downhill from there. I presumed we were always going to be top or thereabouts.

Benito Carbone’s hat-trick in the FA Cup en route to the final though will live long in my memory. Sadly not the final.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Douglas: I’d have to say Gareth Barry. As a kid he was my hero and at the centre of everything good we did at that time. I met him recently in a pub and could barely speak to him I was so in awe of his ability to chop down an opponent down and only get a yellow.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Douglas: For the first time in a long time things are looking up! We have a decent core team with a style of play developing. It seems to have a good balance of defence and attack, and experience and youth. If [Jack] Grealish can stay fit for the rest of the season we can push for the second automatic promotion.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Douglas: I have a good friend who is Wrexham fan and purely because of their version ‘Anarchy in the UK’ makes me a fan. “I….wanna be….Wrexham FC!”

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Douglas: We’ve just put the first single ‘Power’ from our third album ‘Kindness is the New Rock and Roll’ and gearing up to start touring it in May around the UK. It’s going to be special.

Listen to new single ’Power’ on the TEAMtalk playlist