Prem Predictions: Gallows expect Chelsea to slip up; Liverpool doubted

Lee from Gallows is the latest musician to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with Chelsea tipped to struggle at Southampton.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before last weekend, Passenger predicted three correct results, beating TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott, who only predicted two correct results, courtesy of Stoke’s win at Hull.

Tottenham fan Lee Barratt from Gallows is this week’s challenger. Rob Conlon is representing TEAMtalk.

Premier League matchday 10

Sunderland v Arsenal

Lee: 0-2

TT: 0-1

Man Utd v Burnley

Lee: 3-1

TT: 2-0

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth

Lee: 1-1

TT: 1-2

Tottenham v Leicester

Lee: 2-1

TT: 1-1

Watford v Hull

Lee: 1-0

TT: 3-1

West Brom v Man City

Lee: 1-2

TT: 0-1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Lee: 1-2

TT: 1-1

Everton v West Ham

Lee: 1-1

TT: 2-2

Southampton v Chelsea

Lee: 0-0

TT: 1-1

Stoke v Swansea

Lee: 2-2

Rob: 3-2

Five from Gallows’ Lee Barratt:

How did you come to support Tottenham and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Both my parents have always supported Spurs so it was a no brainer, I’d have been disowned if I tried to support another team! My dad took me to my first game when I was 3 years old, Charlton at WHL and I think I spent most of the game asleep… Some of my favourite memories have been the 5-1 drubbings of Chelsea & Arsenal in league cup semi finals, Woodgate’s winning goal in the league cup final, Inter at home in the Champions League when Bale lit the place up, Ginola’s winner up at Barnsley on a freezing cold January night and the whole of last season was memorable too.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Klinsmann, Sheringham, Berbatov, Ginola, Bale and currently Toby Alderweireld, who I firmly believe is the best centre half in Europe. We’ve had some brilliant individual players in the past but not always had a great team to build around them.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

We definitely have the best squad I’ve seen in my 20 years of having a season ticket. We look solid and play some lovely football but seem to be lacking a bit of a cutting edge without Harry Kane. That will come though, every player just needs to be a bit more ruthless or clinical in front of goal. Before the season started I predicted we’d find it difficult to finish top 4 again but from what I’ve seen so far, there’s no reason why we can’t improve on our 3rd place finish from last season. We can beat anyone on our day and I don’t think the team fears playing anyone like they used to in the past. They never give up and fold like Spurs teams of old – apart from the last day of last season!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Mine would be Hitchin Town from the Southern League Premier division. My uncle is their chairman and a lot like Spurs, they have a really talented young team who play good football and work hard for the manager.

What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Gallows has been on the back burner for a little while now. We released a great record last year (“Desolation Sounds”) but after 10 years of being a band and relentless touring I think everybody needed to take a little break. I’ve been working on an album with a new band called Funeral Shakes that will be released in 2017 and I’m excited to see where that goes.