Predictions: Goals galore at Liverpool; Man Utd v Chelsea disagreement

Singer-songwriter Danny Goffey is next to take on our Predictions challenge – and he’s backing wins for Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham on a busy weekend.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time around, Leeds fan Matt Benn of Hookworms took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

Now, former Supergrass drummer and Spurs fan Danny and takes on Marshy… Can you do better…?

Leicester v Stoke (12.30pm)

Danny: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Danny: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Brighton v Swansea

Danny: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Southampton

Danny: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Liverpool v West Ham

Danny: 3-0

Marshy: 5-2

West Brom v Huddersfield

Danny: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Watford v Everton (5.30pm)

Danny: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Sunday, 12pm)

Danny: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Man Utd v Chelsea (Sunday 2.05pm)

Danny: 2-1

Marshy: 0-0

Danny Goffey, his love for Tottenham, and life as a musician

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Danny: I started supporting Spurs after the ’81 cup finals. I was about 7 years old

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Danny: Hoddle and then Gazza were the ones when I was younger. Then Ginola was great to watch, and was a healthy man crush. Bale gave us a lot of great memories, then obviously more recently Harry Kane has been remarkable.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Danny: The team looks pretty solid. Dembele is playing really well again and I’m looking forward to seeing Moura attacking some defences. I’d be really hoping we push for 2nd in the League and win the FA cup. I’ve got £25 on that!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Danny: Bristol City! Not really sure why but I always have been. Perhaps it was a calling as I’ve moved fairly near Bristol. They’re going well at present.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Danny: Just got back from India where I played a couple of gigs. Bonkers! I’m releasing a new album called ‘Schtick’ in June.

Listen to Danny’s new single ‘Ancient Text’ on the TEAMtalk playlist…