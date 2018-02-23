Predictions: Goals galore at Liverpool; Man Utd v Chelsea disagreement
Singer-songwriter Danny Goffey is next to take on our Predictions challenge – and he’s backing wins for Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham on a busy weekend.
Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last time around, Leeds fan Matt Benn of Hookworms took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.
Now, former Supergrass drummer and Spurs fan Danny and takes on Marshy… Can you do better…?
Leicester v Stoke (12.30pm)
Danny: 2-1
Marshy: 2-0
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Danny: 1-1
Marshy: 1-2
Brighton v Swansea
Danny: 2-1
Marshy: 1-1
Burnley v Southampton
Danny: 1-0
Marshy: 1-0
Liverpool v West Ham
Danny: 3-0
Marshy: 5-2
West Brom v Huddersfield
Danny: 1-1
Marshy: 0-2
Watford v Everton (5.30pm)
Danny: 1-2
Marshy: 2-1
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Sunday, 12pm)
Danny: 0-2
Marshy: 1-2
Man Utd v Chelsea (Sunday 2.05pm)
Danny: 2-1
Marshy: 0-0
Danny Goffey, his love for Tottenham, and life as a musician
