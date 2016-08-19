Prem predictions: No agreement on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea

The Ramona Flowers’ frontman Steve Bird, a Chelsea fan, predicts the Premier League results this weekend and tells us about his love of music and football.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Chris Talbot of the band Wild Beasts correctly predicted two correct scores and two correct results, while our Ian Watson got one scoreline right and correctly predicted the result in three games.

Taking on James Marshment, our second set of predictions come from The Ramona Flowers’ frontman, Steve Bird.

The band’s new single ’Skies Turn Gold’ is out now, while the new album is released next month.

Premier League predictions, week two

Man Utd v Southampton (Fri)

Ramona Flowers 2-0; James 4-1

Stoke v Man City

Ramona Flowers 1-3; James 1-1

Burnley v Liverpool

Ramona Flowers 1-1; James 1-2

Swansea v Hull

Ramona Flowers 1-0; James 1-0

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Ramona Flowers 2-0; James 2-0

Watford v Chelsea

Ramona Flowers 1-1; James 0-1

West Brom v Everton

Ramona Flowers 1-4, James 1-1

Leicester v Arsenal

Ramona Flowers 1-0; James 1-2

Sunderland v Middlesbrough (Sun)

Ramona Flowers 1-1; James 0-0

West Ham v Bournemouth (Sun)

Ramona Flowers 2-1; James 2-1

Five from The Ramona Flowers’ frontman, Steve Bird

1) How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan? My Dad took me to see Chelsea when i was just nine years old and that was it, I was hooked. My favorite memories are probably when we beat Barcelona 4­-2 in the Champions League, it was such an amazing atmosphere that night. Also being at Stamford Bridge to see us lift the Premier League trophy for the first time was a great moment.

2) Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club? My favourite player of all time was probably Frank Lampard he dominated the game for a decade and just always had the knack of scoring a goal when we were in desperate need of one. Didier Drogba was also an absolute monster of a player, he had strength, pace and could score goals from almost anywhere on the field they are both are Chelsea legends!

3) What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season? I think the current team has some real potential and in Eden Hazzard we have a real talent. I think they still need to add some more leaders/characters to the side because as we saw last season when it doesn’t go our way some of them go missing. Saying that i think they still could challenge for the title because having no European football this season could be a blessing in disguise, but if i’m honest i think they will just fall short of the title this year.

4) Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why? I’m really pleased to see AFC Wimbledon doing well i think there story is incredible! to see what they have achieved is a credit to there supporters and a great success story for real football fans.

5) What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment? Our second album Part Time Spies is coming out on the 9th of September and we are off to tour America when that is out and then on to Europe and finishing the years touring in the UK at the end of November.