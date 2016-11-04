Prem Predictions: No derby agreement; Man Utd to slip up?

The Rifles are the latest band to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictor challenge, with Manchester United tipped to lose at lowly Swansea and no agreement on Arsenal v Tottenham.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last weekend, Lee from Gallows predicted four correct results, one behind TEAMtalk’s Ron Conlon, who got five correct results – Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Leicester giving us the edge.

This week, the Rifles have taken a break from tour to take on our Predictions challenge. James Marshment is representing TEAMtalk.

Premier League matchday 11

Bournemouth v Sunderland

Rifles: 3-1

TT: 2-0

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Rifles: 1-0

TT: 0-1

Man City v Middlesbrough

Rifles: 3-0

TT: 2-1

West Ham v Stoke

Rifles: 2-1

TT: 0-1

Chelsea v Everton

Rifles: 4-2

TT: 2-1

Arsenal v Tottenham

Rifles: 2-3

TT: 3-1

Hull v Southampton

Rifles 0-0

TT: 1-2

Liverpool v Watford

Rifles: 4-1

TT: 3-1

Swansea v Manchester United

Rifles: 1-0

TT: 1-1

Leicester v West Brom

Rifles: 1-1

TT: 1-0