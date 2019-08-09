There are winning starts for Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham as we kick off the new season with a bang by taking on the Kaiser Chiefs in our Premier League Predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

We start the new campaign with bassist Simon Rix from the brilliant Kaiser Chiefs, who is – unsurprisingly – a Leeds United fan, and he takes on Rob with their latest daily football predictions…

Liverpool v Norwich (Fri)

Simon: 2-1

Rob: 4-1

West Ham v Man City

Simon: 0-1

Rob: 1-3

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Simon: 1-1

Rob: 2-2

Burnley v Southampton

Simon: 0-2

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Everton

Simon: 0-0

Rob: 1-2

Watford v Brighton

Simon: 2-0

Rob: 1-0

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Simon: 2-0

Rob: 3-2

Leicester v Wolves (Sun)

Simon: 1-1

Rob: 2-2

Newcastle v Arsenal (Sun)

Simon: 0-2

Rob: 1-3

Man Utd v Chelsea (Sun)

Simon: 2-0

Rob: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Simon: I was born in Leeds. Went to school in Leeds. Lived between Leeds and Bradford. Went to my first game at Leeds. So supporting Leeds seemed the obviously choice. Favourite memories. Winning the league in 91/92. The amazing champions league run (which unfortunately didn’t finish with winning anything). The -15 points season (which unfortunately didn’t finish with promotion). Marcela Bielsa’s new Leeds last season (which unfortunately didn’t finish with promotion).

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Simon: David Batty, Lucas Radebe, Lee Bowyer, Jermaine Beckford, Kalvin Phillips

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Simon: We can play great football. The first few games of last season we were watching with amazement. Can be soft at the back. If we’d taken half the chances we created last year, we’d have walked it. Need someone to step up and start scoring every week. Hope we can get promoted after getting so close last year.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Simon: I follow a few friends teams results and also sometimes teams because of ex players, like I keep an eye on Liverpool because of Milner. But ultimately I don’t care about anyone but Leeds.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Simon: New album DUCK is out now. Touring throughout the summer. UK Album tour in early 2020.