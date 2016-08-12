Prem predictions, matchday one: Wild Beasts back Man Utd & Reds

Chris Talbot of Wild Beasts, a former season-ticket holder at Old Trafford, is backing Man Utd to get off to a flying start, with Liverpool also winning on the road.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility or Your Say forum.

Taking on Ian Watson, our first set of predictions for the new season come from Chris Talbot of the band Wild Beasts.

Wild Beasts’ new album ‘Boy King’ is out now. Check out the band’s website here

Premier League predictions, week one

Hull City v Leicester City

Wild Beasts 0-2; Ian 0-3

Burnley v Swansea City

Wild Beasts 2-2; Ian 1-0

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Wild Beasts 1-1; Ian 2-1

Everton v Spurs

Wild Beasts 1-1; Ian 1-1

Middlesbrough v Stoke

Wild Beasts 1-2; Ian 2-0

Southampton v Watford

Wild Beasts 3-1; Ian 2-0

Man City v Sunderland

Wild Beasts 4-1; Ian 3-0

Bournemouth v Man Utd

Wild Beasts 0-1; Ian 1-2

Arsenal v Liverpool

Wild Beasts 0-2; Ian 1-2

Chelsea v West Ham

Wild Beasts 2-1; Ian 1-0



Five from Wild Beasts’ Chris Talbot

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I’d love to be able to say ‘I was born within two minutes walk of the stadium and it was love at first sight when as a four-year-old my dad took me to watch them one rainy Saturday as the team struggled at the foot of the old division three’. But I was born 70 minutes drive north of Old Trafford and my Dad doesn’t really like football. So I should just be honest – I was only six or seven as the Fergie reign was starting to deliver trophies and I guess as a youngster without a parent pushing a team on me, I enjoyed watching a team do well. My favourite memories have to be the late 1990s and early 2000s. I had a season ticket for five years and was lucky enough to witness some of the most consistently exciting football of the Premier League era.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Jaap Stam, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I think the current squad is the strongest and most exciting team United have had since 2009. Given the money the club have invested and the lack of the more taxing Champions League schedule, you’d expect them to be challenging for the title this year but right now it could be anyone’s. What Leicester achieved last year proves any team are capable. And thank God they blew away the tedium of the so-called ‘big four’. What a season this one could be.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Wigan Athletic – I have family in Wigan so used to go and watch the rugby league quite frequently, and when the rugby team and football team amalgamated grounds I naturally started going to watch Latics every so often. Now I live in London it’s hard to get to many home games but I’ll always go and sit in the away end if I’m free when they visit the capital.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

We’ve just released our fifth record Boy King and have started a tour in support of that. Currently we’re in NYC before coming back to headline Green Man festival in Brecon next weekend, then head out to other European festivals throughout August before doing our own tour until the end of the year.