Manchester United are tipped to face a difficult evening at Wolves, while there are wins expected for Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in this weekend’s Premier League matches.

This time, our challenger is Chelsea fan JB Scofield who’s summer hit ‘Stretch It’ has firmly established his sound and position for 2019. He takes on our Marshy

Matchday 2

Arsenal v Burnley (12.30pm)

JB: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

JB: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v West Ham

JB: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Everton v Watford

JB: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Norwich v Newcastle

JB: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Southampton v Liverpool

JB: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Man City v Tottenham (5.30pm)

JB: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (Sunday 2pm)

JB: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Leicester (Sunday 4.30pm)

JB: 3-1

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v Man Utd (Monday, 8pm)

JB: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

JB: For me it all started from seeing Drogba’s highlights as a kid. That really drew me in to watch more Chelsea games. As I kept watching more games, I started take notice & a liking to a few other players early on such as Lampard, John Terry & Makelelé. As I kept watching more Chelsea games, I just grew into the realisation that I was a Chelsea fan. The tension & atmosphere of the derby games especially Arsenal also played a major role into me becoming a Chelsea fan.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

JB: Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, John Terry & Nicolas Anelka

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

JB: The transfer ban has certainly hit us at a crucial period especially with the Champions League group stages coming up. Also everyone is going to state the obvious that it’s looking a bit sticky without Eden Hazard. However I feel like the team has enough depth in order for us to still secure a top 4 this season. I think if we build on what we have properly we can really shock the league and show that we are still strong.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

JB: It would have to be Leicester City. As a Leicester local having witness them win the Premier League so unexpectedly was so mad! The whole city was lit up, the energy and atmosphere were literally on a different level for the whole summer. So being in the city made me feel happy for the city too let alone the club!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

JB: At the moment I’m just doing a lot of gigs & recording a lot of music. Gaffer magazine offered me the opportunity to do a photo shoot with Tammy Abraham for the official Chelsea 3rd Kit reveal which will be up on their website real soon so look out for that. I have also recently found out my song is going to feature somewhere which I’m super excited about but can’t reveal just yet. I’m really just trying to take everything in slowly step by step as it’s a lot happening at the moment. I’m just so grateful for all the opportunities that have been coming my way & the love that I’ve been receiving. Super excited for what’s to come next, can only thank God for all the blessings.

