Prem quintet given hope as £50m target rejects new Leipzig deal

Timo Werner has put a number of Premier League suitors on high alert after confirmation that he has rejected a new contract with RB Leipzig.

The Germany forward has been heavily tipped to move on from the Bundesliga side this summer with a number of high-profile suitors being linked with the player, whose currently deal is due to expire in two and a half years time.

And it is the chance to test himself at a higher level that has led the 10-times capped Germany star to snub the offer to extend his stay at the Red Bull Arena.

The club’s director of football Ralf Rangnick, however, has denied suggestions that the player wants to leave the club and told Tuttosport that there’s no need for Leipzig to panic.

“There is nothing to be worried about. Timo is one of our best players and his contract runs through 2020. There is still plenty of time to talk, we are in no rush”, he said.

​Werner, however, is known to be aware of the interest in him from abroad and said recently: “There are many top clubs in Europe: Atletico, Real and Barça in Spain, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, United and City in England.”

Despite Rangnick’s confidence, Tuttosport reckons Leipzig will listen to offers for the 21-year-old this summer should he continue to refuse a new deal.