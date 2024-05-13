Prem Signing of the Season XI: Surprise keeper pick; Arsenal duo get the nod; Liverpool lynchpin shines

The end of the Premier League season is almost upon us so TEAMtalk thought we’d have a crack at naming a Team of the Season based on the signings from last summer and in the January window.

It wasn’t a particularly easy choice and there are a few little curve balls in there, but this is all based upon opinion and not necessarily on stats.

So here we go then, with probably a surprising choice in goal to start with (hope Golden Glove winner David Raya is not reading!)…

GK – Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town)

In a season of struggle where Rob Edwards’ side have earned plenty of plaudits along the way, Kaminski has been simply outstanding.

The summer signing from Blackburn, where he spent three seasons before moving to Kenilworth Road, only kept two clean sheets in his 37 games but Luton would have been relegated long before now but for his heroics.

A brilliant shot-stopper, Kaminski was a busy boy all season as the Hatters fought to preserve their top-flight status and did not let himself or the club down.

His form this season also saw him win a first cap for Belgium when he featured against the Republic of Ireland back in March.

Luton could have a job on their hands keeping Kaminski on their books when their relegation is mathematically confirmed this week.

RB – Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

One of the more solid signings of last summer, Castagne was always bound to leave Leicester after their relegation and ended up at Craven Cottage in a £15million deal.

The Belgium international has played his part in an up and down campaign for the Cottagers which sees them sit 14th in the table and well clear of any relegation concerns.

Castange has played in all but four of the club’s Premier League fixtures this season, scoring once and adding three assists in that time.

CB – Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

One of a plethora of signings for the Blues last summer, Disasi has most certainly been one of the hits among a few misses.

Bought from Monaco in a deal worth £38.5m the centre-back, you can operate at full-back, has scored three goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season.

Disasi has played alongside several different players at the heart of an ever-changing Blues defence under Mauricio Pochettino but has level of performance has stayed consistent throughout.

The 26-year-old France international looks set to be at the heart of Chelsea’s defence for the next few years if this season is anything to go.

CB – Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

What a coup getting Van de Ven was for Spurs last summer when they splashed a fee that could reach £43m to land the Dutchman from Wolfsburg.

Pace to burn, tremendous composure and an eye for goal have all been on display in Van de Ven’s debut campaign in north London.

Having started the season so well, hamstring problems played a part in his level dropping off slightly but at 23 he is still an incredible talent who will only get better the more he plays in England’s top-flight.

Anyone who saw how he relegated Burnley at the weekend with a striker-like finish late on can only have been impressed.

LB – Josko Gvardiol (Man City)

A season of transition for the Croatia international who was dubbed the best centre-back in the world before he completed his move to City, only to find himself at left-back all season long.

There were some teething problems early in the campaign but Gvardiol has just got better and better as the season has gone on and is now on a remarkable run of scoring five goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

Indeed, he turned down the opportunity of scoring a hat-trick from the penalty spot at Fulham on Saturday, knowing just how important goal difference might end up being in the title race with Arsenal.

A real team man, the 22-year-old could have complained about being out of position all season but Pep Guardiola knows he will eventually fulfill his favoured role once he fully gets to grips with English football.

CMR – Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

The only January signing on this list but for good reason too as the former Blackburn youngster has transitioned to the Premier League with such ease.

Wharton, 20, has been at the heart of everything that’s been good about Oliver Glasner’s Palace, along with attacking trio Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Signed for a fee that could reach £22m, Wharton already looks an absolute bargain and is even being spoken about as a potential late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Euros.

Two things that really stand out about this game are his passing ability, more accurately his weight of pass, while he also loves a tackle and already looks right at home in England’s top flight.

CM – Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rice has been an absolute colossus during his debut campaign for the Gunners, transitioning from an out-and-out defensive midfielder at West Ham to a true box-to-box No.8 at The Emirates.

The England midfielder has scored seven goals and added 10 assists in 50 games in all competitions for Arsenal this season. To compare, he scored 15 goals in his whole career with the Hammers, which almost added up to 250 games.

Rice has been the driving force in Mikel Arteta’s engine room and has been ever-present in their bid to win a first Premier League title in 20 years.

Not just one of the signings of the season but also in the running for the overall player of the season without a doubt.

CML – Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister has had plenty thrown out at him in his first season at Anfield, including playing in a more defensive role that doesn’t really suit his World Cup-winning talents.

Wataru Endo’s impressive displays have at least allowed the former Brighton man to play slightly further forward, and the likelihood the Reds bring in another defensive midfielder this summer means Anfield fans will truly see the best of Mac Allister going forward.

To be fair his stats this season suggest he’s had a more than solid first campaign on Merseyside, with six goals and seven assists in 44 outings.

RW – Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

What were City thinking is the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to Cole Palmer, although they’ve got a few decent attacking players to be fair!

Without Palmer where would Chelsea be this season, most definitely in the bottom half and maybe even battling the drop – he’s been simply incredible.

A truly remarkable 26 goals and 14 assists from the wing position, or as a No.10, is nothing short of stunning and surely has Palmer’s name on Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros.

And to think he only cost up to £42.5m. You can almost certainly double that now!

ST – Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

This one might be a tad controversial but Havertz has really stepped up the Gunners when it mattered the most.

Arsenal were largely ridiculed for spending £65m on the Germany international last summer and during the first half of the campaign that was probably justified to a certain extent.

Only the five Arsenal goals up until the turn of the year and only one until November before a little run of scoring.

He’s been much better in the second half of the campaign though, notching eight times including two against his old club Chelsea and another important strike in the north London derby win over Tottenham.

That makes it 13 in total from 50 appearances and includes seven assists. That’s not disastrous for a side that tends to spread their goals around and it’s certainly not hindered the Gunners in the title race.

LW – Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

This one was a bit of a toss-up between Diaby and West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, but the Villa man got the nod due to his side’s more impressive campaign.

Unai Emery’s men are currently in pole position to seal the final Champions League spot ahead of Tottenham, with Diaby very much playing a part in that achievement while the club also reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Diaby, who was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £51.9m last summer, has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists this season.

His pace on the transition has been a real threat for Villa, who are one of the best counter-attacking teams in the league under Emery.

The worrying thing for the rest of the Premier League is that the 24-year-old will only get better next season now that’s close to completing his debut season in the English top flight.