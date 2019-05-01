Prem star agrees terms with Real Madrid ahead of £130m summer move

Spurs star Christian Eriksen is seemingly closing in on a move to Real Madrid after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the LaLiga side.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling on a new deal, with Real reported to be among the major European clubs interested in signing him. Juventus have also been linked.

Pochettino though recently revealed, however, that Eriksen is open to discussing a new deal, though it will not be until the end of the season.

It has been speculated that Eriksen’s decision whether to stay at the club or not may be influenced by how Spurs end their season, with a Champions League crown still in the offing despite a semi-final first leg defeat to Ajax.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that Real Madrid are closing in on signing Eriksen this summer, with the player having given the green light for the move to take place.

They go on to state that personal terms have been agreed with the 27-year-old, and all that remains is for Real to pay the £130million asking price.

Spurs have even apparently been scouring the market for potential replacements – and there is one contender who stands head and shoulders above the rest.

