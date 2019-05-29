Prem star in coy response to rumours of world record Man Utd, City move

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has swatted away questions of speculation regarding his future, insisting he is focusing on doing well for England in the Nations League.

Maguire has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time, as the Red Devils have been looking to bolster their defensive options.

However, a move didn’t come into fruition in the summer, with the former Sheffield United and Hull City man staying put at the King Power Stadium.

He continues to be linked with United but the most recent report in the Daily Mail claimed that City could sign Maguire in a deal that ‘might have to eclipse the £75m price Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk’.

And Maguire was asked about the rumours while on England duty, he responded: “When I’m away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football.

“As soon as I wear this badge it’s really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else.

“At the moment, nothing’s going through my head in terms of club football. I’m fully focused on the games coming up.”