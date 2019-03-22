Prem striker mooted as Firmino cover; Chelsea fans ponder Sarri future

Chelsea fans debate whether Maurizio Sarri should continue at Stamford Bridge, while potential additions to Liverpool’s strikeforce are discussed in Your Says of the Day.

My feeling is that Sarri is living game by game and the results will determine his future

For example, should we lose to Cardiff and the other teams win then I could easily see an argument to sack Sarri as one avenue to CL football is lost. If we win then he stays a week longer

Result results do indicate that we are almost putting all eggs in the one basket and that means winning the EL. Have to say that we should make the final but a one off game against either Arsenal or Napoli, who should be the other finalists based on form, will not be easy in the slightest

The obvious replacement is Zola who I do not believe has decent managerial qualities but the fewer games he is left in charge the less likely he is to do a “Birmingham” on us and we would be hoping that his Chelsea background plus a few changes to the formation would be enough. Bit of a gamble either way as far as I can tell…? KTBFFH

CFC1905

Yes, I am highly critical right now but I believe the management had a plan but it is not working. They must change it now for the good of the players, the club and us suffering football fans. I no longer want to wake up at 2,3 or 4am and watch it. Never in 52 previous years have I ever felt that way. It is a critical situation. WF was right to a certain extent but he was permanently critical of everything so that is an easy result for him. This is a quick fix for mine. Change the manager, revert back to counter attacking football and this squad of players WILL get the job done. Stick with Sarri and we achieve nothing. Under Sarri we will lose at both United and Liverpool, that there is no doubt. Lose those and 4th is no hope.

chelsea1967

I’m pretty sure that there is plenty of game time there for a new forward, take all the game time Origi and Sturridge have, Lallana has also played out wide as a forward in one or two games, we got Shaqiri also playing there for a few games. There enough game time there and if we had a player capable of pushing the front three then we can rotate as well. There is plenty of game time… 25-30 starts for the right player over the season.

NotoriousBingo

Sturridge: 2 starts in the league

Origi: 3

Shaqiri: 11 (none since going back to 433)

Lallana: 5 (most recently and productively as the advanced central midfielder)

Think 25-30 starts is a little optimistic. So basically unless Klopp changes back to 4231 and plays Salah on the right (which he hasn’t done yet), then you are looking for a sub/cup games player. Or of course, one of Salah, Firmino or Mane leave. We are not Man City, we cannot buy 50m players to come off the bench.

Personally I would keep Origi as he has shown enough to come of the bench for the LW position. We also have Brewster coming back. Before anyone says yes for every Rashford there’s a Sinclair but Brewster is held in very high regard at Liverpool and he shone the brightest in the U-17 World Cup winning squad that included Hudson-Odoi, Foden and Sancho. Not entirely sure of his play style, as in can he play the Firmino role or is he more suited coming off the wing?

I think Jimenez would be a good bet to cover Firmino, although Wolves have first option as part of the loan deal.

threeps

If city win the league they will fully deserve it. They are a brilliant side who just keep going. They have the squad to win everything.

Quadruple is not out of the question at all. They have spent their money well.

Sean the sailor

they do have a great squad, but not many of the p[layers they do have were sort after by other teams anywhere, they bought to their REQUIREMENTS, then it takes a special teamd manager to refocus after such a record breaking year to want to win and win all, its keho you have…..ask Barca they havent always done that even wi the beteam in decades….its not JUST about the cash, it takes so much moe, the cash gives the real chance but it takes so much more

Kingo