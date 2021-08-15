Prem suitor considering third bid to sign West Ham-linked Liverpool star

A Liverpool player tipped to leave this summer is on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, with one side in particular hoping it can be third time lucky.

In contrast to their main title rivals, Liverpool have approached the summer window with caution. Securing new deals for their elite level stars has instead been a greater priority. Virgil van Dijk was the latest to commit his long-term future to the club on Friday, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Ibrahima Konate’s £36m arrival has already been paid off almost in full by player exits. The sales of Kamil Grabara, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Liam Millar and Taiwo Awoniyi have generated a combined £33m. But per widespread reports, the exits may not stop there.

Forward pair Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have both been tipped to leave Anfield for good.

Shaqiri has attracted interest from Lyon, though their opening bid fell short of the Reds’ valuation.

Origi, meanwhile, could find a new home much closer to home. The Telegraph report Premier League trio West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all eyeing a deal.

The Hammers’ interest stems from their strong desire to add a genuine back-up to Michail Antonio. The 31-year-old has been a revelation since transitioning into a traditional centre-forward. However, injury issues are never far away and adding a Europa League schedule to his workload could be a recipe for disaster.

West Ham’s are believed to prefer a loan deal rather than a permanent acquisition for Origi.

But perhaps the club most likely to prise Origi away from Anfield are Wolves. ThisIsAnfield note Wolves have previously seen two attempts to land the Belgian fail in recent seasons.

They claim a £22m deal was agreed in 2018, though Origi snubbed the move. Furthermore, it’s stated a loan offer in January amid Raul Jimenez’s injury absence was also rebuffed. The Telegraph back up those claims by describing Wolves as ‘long-term admirers.’

Whether Origi departs this window, only time will tell. But with time running out, one of those suitors may be more willing to bite the bullet and meet Liverpool’s ‘£15m-£20m’ valuation.

Three eyeing Coutinho; Liverpool stance revealed

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho is pushing for a return to the Premier League with Barcelona willing to offload in a cut-price deal – but any potential return to Liverpool looks entirely out of the question.

As per reports, Barcelona have informed Coutinho that he will be allowed to leave this summer. Furthermore, they don’t even want a financial commitment from his any would-be suitor. Indeed, they reportedly want to sanction his loan exit – and will cover half his wages too.

The Sunday Express picks up the story in more detail. They state his agent Kia Joorabchian is being charged with securing the player’s next move.

It’s reported Coutinho has once again been offered to former club Liverpool too. However, they state Jurgen Klopp has no desire to be reunited with the Brazilian – even under his vastly-reduced terms.

They claim Klopp’s system is no longer suited to the 29-year-old and he has no wish to intergrate him back into his side. And it seems Joorabchian has been informed once and for all that an Anfield return is simply not in their thinking for Coutinho.

However, the report does name three other Premier League sides who may yet be enticed by Barca’s proposal. They state the agent has offered the playmaker to Wolves, West Ham and Leicester. That’s amid claims that a return to England is now the player’s priority.

