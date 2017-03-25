Prem suitors warned off deal for £130m-rated Milan star

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi says Manchester City and Manchester United can forget about signing Gianluigi Donnarumma because he is “completely off the market”.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most exciting talents in world football and was this week linked with a £130million move to Man City.

The product of Milan’s academy system has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but their chief Berlusconi says the youngster is not going anywhere.

Berlusconi told La Verita: “Gigio is one of Milan’s jewels.

“He’s a gorgeous product of our youth system, he feels strong attachment in his heart to the jersey and the Rossoneri colours. For us he’s completely off the market.”

The Italy international is still believed to be on a youth contract with the Rossoneri and talks with the club and his agent Mino Raiola have taken place.

However, it is understood that the prospective sale of the club to Chinese owners, which has stalled, is the reason why Donnaruma’s new deal has not been ironed out.

“I’m committed, so is my family, we’ll proceed with the sale of the club only if there are all the guarantees both financial and for the relaunch of the club.

“The Chinese buyers have been impacted by some difficulties that couldn’t have been predicted, but they guaranteed significant down payments: we’re ready to continue to maintain our commitments and think the buyers will with theirs.

“Should the deal not go through we’ll continue to build a young and Italian team,” added Berlusconi.

And earlier this week the player stated he intends to remain with the Serie A club.

“I hope I can stay here because I’m an AC Milan fan,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport upon arriving for international duty at Florence’s railway station. “My agent will deal with the renewal.”