Liverpool could relent on their gamble to not replace Georginio Wijnaldum by launching a January raid for an England midfielder, according to pundit Kevin Campbell.

The Reds kept their powder dry this summer despite their title rivals splashing the cash. Ibrahima Konate did arrive for £36m, though Liverpool recouped over £42m in player sales to emerge with a small profit.

Replacing the ever-reliable Wijnaldum appeared high on their agenda in the early stages of the window. But despite widespread links to a plethora of options, a direct replacement did not arrive.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp appears content to give Harvey Elliot a chance to shine. The teenager operated primarily in the forward line while on loan with Blackburn last year. However, he has been deployed in a midfield role with Liverpool this season.

Elliot has impressed thus far, even keeping Thiago Alcantara out of the eleven. But ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell believes Liverpool will strike in January if their transfer gamble goes on to backfire.

Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse’s future appeared uncertain at one stage this summer. Aston Villa were credited with interest, and reportedly saw a ‘derisory’ bid quickly turned down.

But according to Goal’s Neil Jones, Liverpool also explored the idea of signing the set-piece specialist.

While it’s acknowledged no bid was ever made, Campbell, expects that to change if Liverpool are struggling in winter.

“If Liverpool are struggling around the Christmas period I think that is a signing they may look at in January,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Ward-Prowse is a brilliant player and I can see him at Liverpool. What I like about him is that there is no hullabaloo. He goes out there, does his job and is always fit.

“If they are struggling in that midfielder [area] I think he is a player they would look at.”

Liverpool star drops another exit hint

Meanwhile, Liverpool attacker Sheyi Ojo has insisted the time is now to make a genuine impact in first-team football before dropping another exit hint.

Ojo, 24, was recently loaned out for the seventh time when leaving for Millwall on transfer deadline day.

“I’ve played quite a few games already but I think, especially this season, it’s time for me to really kick on now and show what I can really do”, he told Millwall’s official website.

“Step up and be the difference. A lot of players and managers have said that about me in the past and I feel like it’s time to really step into that light. Be the difference and try and help Millwall the best that I can.”

Ojo went on to insist a successful stint at The Den will put him in a “strong position” next season when returning to Liverpool. However, he did hint he fully expects his long-term future will likely be away from Anfield.

“I feel like that would put me in a strong position hopefully for next season, going back to Liverpool, and move on from there,” concluded Ojo.

