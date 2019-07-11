Prem trio linked as Preston accept bid for star striker Callum Robinson

Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.

The Championship side did not name the top flight club involved, but Premier League new boys Norwich and Aston Villa have both been mentioned as suitors, while there has also been interest from PNE’s Lancashire neighbours Burnley.

Robinson, the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.

A statement on their official website read: “Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

“The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”

