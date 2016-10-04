Premier League announces manager & player of the month shortlist

The Premier League has announced a five-man shortlist for September’s Player of the Month award – with all the nominees having never won the monthly gong before.

Improving Liverpool ace Adam Lallana, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, Tottenham winger Heung-min Son, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal forward Theo Walcott are the men in the frame, having all impressed with their performances over the last month.

The shortlist for the Manager of the Month award largely correlates with the player nominations, with Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp each joining one of their players in being recognised for their work over the last few weeks.

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew makes up the five after guiding his team to three consecutive wins and a draw in an unbeaten month for the Eagles.

