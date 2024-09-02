Can you name who joined Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, City, United and Spurs this summer?

The Premier League’s most powerful clubs were busy to varying degrees in the summer transfer window, but can you remember who has joined them?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all attempted to strengthen their squads over the summer, although some of those sides spent a lot more than others.

Which of the new players they have welcomed can you name?

In this quiz, you have 10 minutes to name every player who joined one of the ‘big six’ this summer.

We’re only counting players who have immediately joined the club in question and not those who are building up experience elsewhere first, meaning answers like Giorgi Mamardashvili (signed by Liverpool but loaned back to Valencia), Aaron Anselmino (signed by Chelsea and loaned back to Boca Juniors) and Caleb Wiley (another Chelsea signing, sent to Strasbourg after) don’t count for the purposes of this quiz.

Loan signings do count, though, as do players who were on loan at any of these clubs already last season and either renewed their stay or signed permanently.

There are 28 answers in total to remember. Where will you place on the leaderboard?

READ NEXT: The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer 2024 window, including Man Utd and Tottenham signings