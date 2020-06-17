Premier League can help bring ‘peace and harmony’, says Radebe

Lucas Radebe says the Premier League can play a major role in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement ahead of its return on Wednesday evening.

Aston Villa host Sheffield United in the first game back after the season suspension, before Arsenal travel to Manchester City.

The return comes amid worldwide protests against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd in America.

The Premier League have confirmed they will support any players who wish to publicly back the campaign during matches.

And former Leeds United star Radebe believes the league’s stance could help to ensure the movement is a success.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Radebe said: “I think it goes all the way around the world, people realise now this is the time where racism should stop.

“This is the time where we should be united for one great cause.

“It’s the most powerful statement that the Premier League have taken and I hope that it will bring peace and harmony.”

HIGH PROFILE SUPPORT

Several Premier League players and managers are backing the cause as they look to help create a more equal society.

Raheem Sterling says black people are “tired” of the treatment they receive and insists now is the time to act.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta have also said they are ‘proud’ of the action footballers are taking over the matter.

Player names on shirts will be replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the next 12 games.