Premier League chairman shares verdict on Everton FFP hearing and 12-point deduction

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said he wants to see a ‘fair and proportionate’ punishment if Everton are found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Parish also paid a tribute to the Toffees’ late chairman Bill Kenwright who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 78, after spending 34 years with the Merseyside club.

The story regarding Everton’s potential points deduction broke shortly after Kenwright’s passing, and many Everton supporters have been critical of the timing.

The Telegraph note that if Everton are found guilty of a FFP breach, they could face a 12-point deduction, a fine or a transfer embargo, with the Premier League recommending a ‘severe penalty.’

This will be a major worry for Toffees fans, who have endured two relegation battles in the last two seasons.

T’hey will be fearful that they are in for another difficult campaign this term, too, and if deducted 12 points, Everton could struggle to survive.

It is understood that Everton’s independent hearing into their alleged breach has now been completed, with the decision to be revealed in the next few weeks. Both Everton and the Premier League will have the right to appeal the verdict.

READ MORE: Dyche overjoyed as Fabrizio Romano reveals Everton are set to agree deal with big player ‘very soon’

‘Everton will always be a big club’

Parish was asked about Everton’s situation on Friday by Jamie Carragher, and the Crystal Palace chairman criticised the current method the league uses to officiate financial matters.

But first, he Parish gave his own personal tribute to Kenwright.

“Can I just mention Bill [Kenwright] because I was so close to that man and he’s done an excellent job at that club – one of only six clubs that have never been relegated and what a job he did,” he said.

“On one level it’s sad to see them where they are with the issues they have got, but on another level he’s built an exciting future for the club. The new stadium is being built and Everton will always be a big club and they will be an even bigger club.”

“As far as sanctions go, I don’t think the rules that we had, with this three-year retrospective look back were effective rules because it gave you rules that would allow you to have a squad in breach of the rules if you like, until four years down the road or even thinking that you could fix it somehow. I think everybody is looking for a better set of rules.”

Parish wants a ‘fair and proportionate’ punishment

The financial breaches Everton are accused of relate to losses of £372m posted in the 2021/22 campaign.

Under Premier League rules, teams can make a maximum loss of £105 million over three years, although special allowances were made for the COVID-19 pandemic. It is believed that Everton are using that mitigation factor as a defence in their case.

Parish did say, however, that he can sympathise with the Premier League clubs who wish to see the appropriate sanctions imposed on the Toffees, if they are found guilty.

“People quite rightly feel that if some people are following the rules and some people aren’t, then there should be a penalty for that,” the businessman continued. “I can’t comment on whether Everton have or haven’t broken the rules, we don’t know that and don’t have that kind of insight.

“I know there is a case going on and I’m sure they will get to the right answer with that and I hope it’s fair and proportionate whatever they do”

DON’T MISS: Everton tipped to sell one of two top stars as Newcastle plot significant Goodison Park raid